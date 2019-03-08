SNEADS FERRY - Mary Carter Guy, 80, of Sneads Ferry, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home.
|
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Guy was preceded in death by her husband, Don Guy; brother, William Billy Carter; and sister, Grace Midgett.
She is survived by three sons, Buddy Thompson and his wife, Devonda, Dennis Thompson and his wife, Denise and David Thompson and his wife, Karen; two brothers, Jack Carter and Edgar Carter; seven grandchildren, Erik, Joshua, Dennis Jr., Traci, Christopher, Kari and Wesley; and 12 great-grandchildren, Layla, Lily, Bailey, Mason, Carolina, Brenden, Bennett, Aubri, Georganna, Havian, Kenadi and Ella.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
