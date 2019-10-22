GOLDSBORO - Mary Bell Owen Houston, 72, of Goldsboro died Oct. 17, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Graham Chapel Church, Pink Hill with burial following in the church cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Carlette Mallard of Goldsboro; brothers, Ray Charles Hill of Kenansville, Willie James Hill of Jersey City, New Jersey; sisters, Betty Pickett of Kenansville, Martha Jan Clinton of Pink Hill.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019