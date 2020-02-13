BEULAVILLE - Mary Ann Wade Humphries, 78, of Beulaville died Feb. 12, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with interment at Hallsville Baptist Church Cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, William Eddie Humphries; sons, Booster Humphries, Wayne Humphries, all of Beulaville; daughters, Melissa Kennedy of Chinquapin, Dawn Strickland of Harrells; and brothers, Bill Wade, Glenn Wade, Frank Wade, all of Beulaville.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
