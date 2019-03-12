Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Edwards. View Sign

Mary Jane Marshburn Edwards, 83, of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Liberty Commons - Jacksonville.

A native of Onslow County, she was born on March 13, 1935; to the late Ashley Franklin and Peachie Ella Pierce Marshburn. She was also predeceased by her husband, John Thurston Edwards II; a son, John Thurston Edwards III; her daughter, Jeannie Louisa Edwards; and three sisters, Ruby Martin, Ruth Robbins, and Eula Mae Davis.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph Lynn Edwards and wife Amy of Anderson, SC, Jim Edwards and wife Jamie of Houston, TX; a brother, Harold Marshburn and wife Doris of Jacksonville; three sisters, Reba English of Wallace, Janice Summerville of Jacksonville, Shirley Richardson and husband Duane of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Blaire Graniero and husband Andrew, Daniel Edwards, Nathaniel Edwards, Tyler Edwards and wife Katie, Preston Edwards and wife Amanda; and one great-granddaughter, Lillian Graniero.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with Reverend Jerry Marshburn officiating. Private burial will be in Onslow Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.

