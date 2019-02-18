Mary Eleanor Weston Kennedy, age 72, of Beulaville died Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lizzie Mae and G. W. "Tinker" Weston; and brother, George "Buddy" Weston.
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her husband, Jerry R. Kennedy of Beulaville; two daughters, Melisa K. Browning and husband James of Richlands, and Jeri Denise K. Humphries and husband Wayne of Beulaville; son, Jonathan R. Kennedy and wife Robin of Potters Hill; three sisters, Julia Dean Smith and husband Tommy of Richlands, Virginia Lanier and husband Harvey of Kenansville, Ida Mae Loriso and husband Tony of Maryland; sister-in-law, Carol Weston of Potters Hill, and brother Bryan Weston and wife Karen of Mount Olive; and six grandchildren, James Alex Browning III and wife Christina, Megan E. Ray and husband Austin, Tyler C. Humphries, Trevan J. Humphries, Trista S. Humphries, and Kaylyn Bree.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 20 at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville with visitation following the service. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, at Kennedy–Cole Cemetery, Beulaville.
