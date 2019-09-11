RICHLANDS - Mary E. King, 66, of Richlands died Sept. 5, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Blooming Hill Free Will Baptist Church, Richlands with interment following at Georgetown Memorial Park.
Survivors include son, Bobbie Lee Cummings; daughters, Toni L. King-Hendricks, both of Jacksonville, Anatasha M. Cummings of Richlands; sisters, Vivian Simmons, Camilla Davis, Terry Jackson, Cassandra Cummings, all of Jacksonville; and brothers, David Cummings of Burlington, Roy Maclean Cummings of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019