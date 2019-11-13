OTWAY - Mary Lewis, 79, of Otway died Nov. 11, 2019, at her home.
Memorial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include sons, Frank Blass of Sherman, Texas; Robert Lewis of Marshallberg, John Lewis of Sacramento, California; daughters, June Robinson of Marshallberg, Mary K. Lewis of Newton; sister, Dorothy Dailey of Saugerties, New York; and brothers, Fred Hults, Lenord Hults, both of Grand Gorge, New York.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019