Mary M. Myers, of Jacksonville, age 85, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May, 8, 2019.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Mary was born in Logan, Ohio; to the late Fred and Margaret Sheeler. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Stephanie Myers Trott; brother, Charles Sheeler; and sister, Betty Jane Gabriel. Mary served in the U.S. Marine Corps; was a homemaker, and worked at Morton Elementary School for a number of years as a teacher's assistant. She spent her life helping others, had a passion for children, and touched many lives.
She is survived by her children, Jeffery of Clinton; Jennifer Dustin of Raleigh; Gregory (Mary) of Summerfield; and Jon of Garner. Mary was fondly known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving grandmother to Michelle Myers, Katherine Defendorf, Kristen Cerda, Erika Myers, Gregory Myers, Brittaney Myers, and Elizabeth Myers; and a beloved great-grandmother to Madison, Luke, Ava, Elana, and Amelia.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2019