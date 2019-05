Mary M. Myers, of Jacksonville, age 85, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May, 8, 2019.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina.Mary was born in Logan, Ohio; to the late Fred and Margaret Sheeler. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Stephanie Myers Trott; brother, Charles Sheeler; and sister, Betty Jane Gabriel. Mary served in the U.S. Marine Corps; was a homemaker, and worked at Morton Elementary School for a number of years as a teacher's assistant. She spent her life helping others, had a passion for children, and touched many lives.She is survived by her children, Jeffery of Clinton; Jennifer Dustin of Raleigh; Gregory (Mary) of Summerfield; and Jon of Garner. Mary was fondly known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving grandmother to Michelle Myers, Katherine Defendorf, Kristen Cerda, Erika Myers, Gregory Myers, Brittaney Myers, and Elizabeth Myers; and a beloved great-grandmother to Madison, Luke, Ava, Elana, and Amelia.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville