MAYSVILLE - Mary Henson Pelham, 61, of Maysville died Sept. 1, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Memorial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville.
Survivors include husband, William C. Pelham Jr.; daughter, Sara Ballard, both of Maysville; mother, Beatrice Ruhl of Newport; brothers, Chris Henson of Marathon, Florida, Sam Henson of Newport, Mark Henson of New Bern; and sister, Teresa West of Newport.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019