HOLLY RIDGE - Mary Padgett Piner, 91, of Holly Ridge died Aug. 16, 2019, at Woodberry Wellness Center.
Funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Providence Baptist Church with burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include sisters, Sarah P. Hansley of Holly Ridge, Norine Pickel of Knoxville, Tennessee; brothers, Percy H. Padgett, David Padgett, Ashley Padgett, all of Holly Ridge.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019