Jacksonville – Mary Ezzell Rinaldi, 71, passed away peacefully at her home, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Ms. Rinaldi is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Liddie Ezzell; two sisters, Judy Szczepkowsi and Dorothy Bradley; and two brothers, Johnny Ezzell and Donald Ezzell.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park.
Ms. Rinaldi is survived by her daughter, Kathy Davis and Glenn of Jacksonville, NC; one granddaughter, Kadan Conard and Andrew of Jacksonville, NC; one great-granddaughter, Kora Lynn; two sisters, Eva Shephard of Jacksonville, NC and Helen Love of Maple Hill, NC; and one brother, William Ezzell of Jacksonville, NC.
