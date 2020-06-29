Mary Sanders

OTWAY - Mary Ruth Sanders, 75, of Otway died June 26, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home with interment held at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.