Mary Sanders
OTWAY - Mary Ruth Sanders, 75, of Otway died June 26­, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home with interment held at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
