Mary Sanders

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

OTWAY - Mary Ruth Sanders, 75, of Otway died June 26­, 2020, at her home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home with interment held at a later date.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store