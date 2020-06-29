Mary Sanders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OTWAY - Mary Ruth Sanders, 75, of Otway died June 26­, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home with interment held at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved