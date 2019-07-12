Mary Shepard

Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
SNEADS FERRY - Mary Lena Shepard, 92, of Sneads Ferry died July 11, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Salem Baptist Church with burial following at Shepard family cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Mary Ann Callans; sons, Carol Edward Shepard, Ted Shepard, all of Sneads Ferry; and sisters, Nellie Emerson of New Hampshire, Anita Millis of Sneads Ferry.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 12 to July 13, 2019
