KINSTON - Mary Frances Hamilton Southard, 65, of Kinston died April 14, 2019.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Survivors include husband, Delton Southard of Kinston; and sons, Jason Lee Southard of Aurora, Christopher Daniel Southard of Fort Bragg.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019