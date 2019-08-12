Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Swencki. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

We are so fortunate to have been loved by Mary Josephine Swencki or as so many affectionately knew her, "Gram."

Gram was born on April 1, 1928, in Sharpsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest of eight children. She married Thaddeus Michael Swencki Sr. on January 16, 1951, and raised two sons, Thaddeus Michael Swencki Jr. and John Robert Swencki in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Gram passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the home of her son, Thaddeus "Ted" Swencki. Ted cared for and arranged in-home support for Gram in his home for several years as her memory and health declined. Because of his dedication and those providing her care, she was able to remain in a familiar place, surrounded by love. It is with gratitude the family extends a sincere thank you to Gram's caregivers: Wanda Davis, Ophelia Heath, Peggy Morgan, Renee Mcallister, and Quantavious Williams.

Her passion and love for her family were unmatched. She built a career at Bell South in Pittsburgh and was a trail blazer for women in the workforce. She was fierce. She loved to sing and dance and had an undeniable sweet tooth. She was an incredible cook and was known throughout Polish Hill in Pittsburgh for her cookies, taffy apples, pierogi, and spaghetti.

She is survived by her son, Thaddeus Michael Swencki Jr. in Jacksonville, North Carolina, John Robert Swencki in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The Swencki family also wishes to acknowledge the support of Friends of the Aging and request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the program at 4024 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville, North Carolina 28540..

Rest well, sweet Gram. There is no doubt, we are all better because of your love and influence in our lives.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville, NC. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Pittsburgh, PA.

Condolences may be left at

