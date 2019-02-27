Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Upton. View Sign



She was born on October 9, 1938; to the late Frank and Lottye Kessinger in Bowling Green, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Charles, and Donald Kessinger; a granddaughter, Heather Bailey; and daughter, Donna Bailey.

Mary was born and raised in Bowling Green, KY. As a teenager in 1955, she worked in her brother's restaurant as a waitress. One day this tall skinny kid wearing combat boots with a pack of Lucky Strike cigarettes rolled up in the sleeve of his tee shirt, came in to play the pinball machine. Mary looked over at her sister-in-law and said, "I am going to marry him." Well, as luck would have it, that kid worked for a painting contractor who was hired to paint her daddy's house out in the country where she lived. As it turned out, the painting job took a lot longer than originally estimated. For some reason the side of the house with Mary's bedroom was especially slow going and required extra attention. Their first date on Bill's 17th birthday was to a drive in movie and the rest is history. They were never apart after that. They got married less than two months later, he joined the Navy two months after that and they started their wonderful adventure as a military family for the next 39 years. She was ever the patriot and loved her country and the military life.

Mary was the faithful wife to move around the country with four children and with her husband gone many times for months at a time. One of her favorite stories to tell was about the time Bill was assigned to a ship in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship was scheduled to depart on a three month cruise to the Caribbean Sea in January. When they went to get in the car to leave for the base, the temperature was 12 degrees and the door to the car was frozen shut and he had to pour hot water on it to get it open. When they got to the pier, it looked like a frozen winter wonderland. Where the waves had washed up over the parking lot and frozen, the cars parked there were completely encased in ice. She said, "you are leaving me in this and going to the warm and sunny Caribbean? You could at least take half of the children with you."

She loved to cook, she loved to travel in their RV, and she especially liked helping others. Whenever she was aware of a need in the community, she was among the first to reach out and help them.

Her last years were difficult because she suffered many health issues, but she never felt sorry for herself or asked why me. She always knew she had the love of the Lord Jesus to help her through.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Upton; daughter, Melloney Sadauskas (Bruce), of Portsmouth, Virginia; sons, William Upton (Donna) of Wake Forest, North Carolina and Robert Upton (Kimberly) of Garner, North Carolina; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. March 16, 2019, at Richlands First Free Will Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC

