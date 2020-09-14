1/
Mary Weiss-Brandenburg
Mary Dee Weiss-Brandenburg, 60, of Jacksonville died Sept. 12, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include husband, Joel James Brandenburg of the home; daughters, Victoria Brandenburg, Tanya Rodrigues, both of Seattle; mother, Genevie Weiss of Palm Coast, Florida; and sister, Deanne Raikes.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. before the service.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
