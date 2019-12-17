Marylyn Blake went to be with our Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 82.

She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine, Susan and their families.

She lived a life full of love for her family, service to the many veteran organizations she served, knitting her Christmas stockings and crocheting anything imaginable. Last but not least she loved all things Bingo! She spent many years working with the .

Donations in memory of Marylyn may be made to the Chapter 16 Auxiliary Scholarship fund, 300 Sherwood Rd., Jacksonville, NC 28540.

Memorial services will be announced after the New Year.

