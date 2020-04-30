Masae Wilburn

Mrs. Masae Wilburn of Jacksonville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a long, inspirational life, at the age of 84.
Originally from Okinawa, Japan, she moved to the United States and started a family with her late husband, MGYSGT Marvin Wilburn Sr. She is loved and survived by her three sons, Paul, Marvin, Jason; and grandchildren Khristyan and Masie. She is survived also by Naoko Toleffson, who she viewed as a daughter. We know her soul is at peace. The family is sincerely grateful for all of your warm thoughts and prayers. Arrangements for a commemoration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
