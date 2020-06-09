Matthew Duncan
Jacksonville – Matthew Thornton Duncan, 28, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Matthew is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joyce Simpson Duncan and Thornton Jerial (TJ) Duncan; his uncle, Richard Brewer; his maternal grandfather, Thomas Edward Brewer; and his father, CWO3 Thomas Vinson Duncan, USMC.
Survivors include his daughter, Madison Renee Duncan; his mother, Tracy Figgins; stepfather, Mike Figgins, all of Jacksonville; stepsister, Karelyn Figgins Corcoran (Joey) of Greenville, NC; brother, Thomas Ryan Duncan (Ashley); nieces, Alexandria and Alyse Duncan, all of Richlands, NC; maternal grandmother, Janette Brewer of Savannah, GA; uncles, Fred Duncan of Marietta, GA and Terry Brewer of Savannah, GA.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Kellum Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alpha and Omega Home, 2281 NC241, Pink Hill, NC, 28572, in Matthew's name.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
