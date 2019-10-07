Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Lee Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on February 6, 1936, in Lenoir County; to the late Matthew and Annie Ruth Lee. He is survived by his wife, Mavis Lee the love of his life for 66 years. He is also survived by his son, Jackie Lee and wife, Nancy; his daughter, Louria Norris and husband, Shawn; one grandson, Matthew Wesley Lee and wife, Danielle; and one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Grace Lee. He is also survived by his sister, Maxvel Carroll of Stella, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters and six brothers.

Toby had a long career working at a local propane gas company His greatest desire was to serve the Lord and win souls to Christ. He pastored New River Holiness Church in Potters Hill for 45 years before becoming ill.

Toby was also a friend to many and will be greatly missed. The family finds comfort in knowing he is in the presence of his Heavenly Father.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9th at Jones Funeral Home, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. followed by burial at Onslow Memorial Park.

JACKSONVILLE - Matthew Lee Jr (Toby to many), went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 7, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

