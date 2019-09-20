Matthew Gregory Stoddard, 29, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Rev. Dr. Wes Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Surviving; his grandmother, Jill Stoddard of Jacksonville; sister, Jennifer Ayala of Auburndale, Fl; brother, Daniel Stoddard of Clarksville, TN; and aunt, Bambi Zawatzki of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019