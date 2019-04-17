Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Raynor Sr.. View Sign



STONEVILLE - Maurice Lorin Raynor, 77, of Stoneville, North Carolina, formerly of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, was called home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2019, after battling congestive heart failure for many years.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20th at Church of Christ located at 111 Roosevelt Drive in Jacksonville, NC with Minister Ronald Edwards officiating. All are welcome.

Maurice was born in Beulaville, North Carolina; to the late Willie and Lillie Mae Raynor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, EC Raynor, Arnold Raynor, Kenneth Earl Raynor; and one sister, Shirley Ingram.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Louise; son, Maurice "Marty" Lorin Raynor Jr. and daughter-in-law, Mary Raynor of Pittsboro, NC; daughter, Deborah Louise Raynor Diviney and son-in-law, Brian Diviney of McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Ashley Olson and husband, Cody of Farmersville, NC, Brittany Raynor of Pittsboro, NC, Zachary Diviney of Denver, CO, Madison Raynor of Commerce, TX and Connor Raynor of Mandeville, LA; step-grandchildren, Bree Loomis and Cody Loomis both of Pittsboro, NC; great-grandchild, Tyson Olson of Farmersville, NC; brother, Ronnie Raynor and wife, Patsy of Jacksonville, NC, sister, Marie Sides of Goldsboro, NC; sister, Ramona Cahill and husband, Pat of Columbus, OH; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Maurice surprised his family when he enlisted in the Navy at seventeen years of age. He was honorably discharged in June of 1965. Maurice dedicated himself to others serving as a first responder as a policeman, rescue squad member and retired as a fireman from the Camp Lejeune area. His children remember countless hours learning from their father as he aided all people in need. Maurice is also remembered by all as a loving and caring coach to little league baseball, football and basketball teams. He gave countless hours of volunteer time to these groups. Maurice worked for Sears for sometime as well and then became self employed purchasing and running numerous companies over the next 30 years.

