Mavis Kennedy Brinson, 90, of Wilson, died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
A service for the family was held at Devotional Gardens, Warsaw. A Celebration of Life for the public will be considered at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Brinson (Gwen) of Wilson and Tim Brinson (Cindy) of Mint Hill; grandchildren, Kristin Lippert (Eric) of Wilson, Josie Holland (Kelly) and Joseph Brinson (Sara) all of Charlotte; great-grandchildren, Enz Lippert, Ruby Brinson and Derek and Tyler Holland; sister, Janet Cox of Richlands; brother, Ward Kennedy of Easley, SC.
She was a long-time member of West Nash United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Brinson in 2007; sisters, Elvia Kennedy, Vera Futrell, Rannie Rouse, Lucinda Whaley, Mariah Quinn, Ruth Cummings; brothers, Sidney, Nathaniel and Floyd Kennedy.
Memorials are suggested to West Nash United Methodist Church, 2200 Nash St, N, Wilson, NC 27896.
Condolences may be left at Wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020