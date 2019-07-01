Trenton – Mavis Leah Carmack Jarman, died at Lenoir Memorial Hospital in Kinston on June 29, 2019.
A graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3rd at Jarman Family Cemetery near Rhodestown Rd. off Richlands Hwy. with Rev. George Tumlin officiating.
Mavis is survived by her husband of 72 years, John Marshburn Jarman of Trenton; one daughter, Janice Elaine Smith (Bobby); two sons, John Michael Jarman (Barbara) of Ash Flat, AR, Donald Phillip Jarman (Sandy) of McDonald Ga.; six grandchildren, Adam Jarman of AR, Michelle Nixon and Phillip Jarman (Vanesse) of Ga., Lynn Howard (Elgin), Jennifer Mears (Rusty) and Vinni of Kinston, NC; and seven great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Sarah Rhodes of Richlands, Marjorie Harris of Grifton; one brother, James Everett Carmack of Charlotte.
Visitation at the home anytime and after the graveside service.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 1 to July 2, 2019