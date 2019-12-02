Maxful Buster Whaley, 78, of Maple Hill, passed away on November 29, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 43 years, Vivian Linda Whaley; three sons, Kevin Maxful Whaley, Joseph Russell Whaley and wife Janice, and Tracey Lynn Whaley; three brothers, Daniel, Elmer, Earl and wife Teresa; three sisters, Patsy, Mavis and Alma; companion and caregiver, Stella Jenkins; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at First Christian Church, 124 Trott Road, Richlands, NC 28574. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tracey Whaley at 503 Greenwood Drive, Richlands, NC 28574 to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019