Jacksonville, NC - Maxine T. Byrd, 84, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Public viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Saunders Funeral Home, 210 Bell Fork Rd., Jacksonville, NC 28540.

Services will be held at Noon, Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Saunders Funeral Home, 210 Bell Fork Rd in Jacksonville.

Survivors include her son, Randy Truesdale.

