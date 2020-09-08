Maxine "Mickey" Hall Duckworth, 71, of Holly Ridge, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCareCenter in Wilmington.
Born on November 17, 1948, in Jacksonville; she was a daughter of Eleanor McCree Hall of Holly Ridge and the late James Roberts Hall. She was also predeceased by a brother, Robby Hall.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are three daughters, Heather Padgett of Wilmington, Andrea Jasso, Paula Mitchell, both of Holly Ridge; a granddaughter, Erin McGaughey of Wilmington; two sisters, Jane Brown of Wilmington and Pamala Hall; and her brother, Harold Hall, both of Holly Ridge.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
