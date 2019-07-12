Oct. 10, 1939 - July 9, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Maxine announce her passing on July 9, 2019 in Ocala, Fl. She was a fighter and warrior until the end.
Maxine is survived by daughters, Loma, Bev, Gwen, Bobbie, and Jackie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Iris, Shelva, Alda, and Sandra; nieces and nephews. Her beloved dog Diamond never left her side.
In her life she never met someone who would not love to talk to her. Her smile was contagious to all. Her legacy was always be kind to others, say I love you often to those you love, live each day joyfully, find good in all people. Love and Trust In The Lord.
Memorial service to be announced.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 12 to July 14, 2019