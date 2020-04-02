Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Russell. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Graveside service 10:00 AM Seaside Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Swansboro - Maxine "Max" Russell, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 13, 1933, in Bancroft, IA. Max was the devoted wife of the late, Lt.Col. (Ret) William Earl "Bill" Russell; and the daughter of the late, Lawrence and Agnes Menke.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park with Father Don Baribeau officiating.

Maxine was a nationally known and respected artist. She was born with Spina Bifida leaving her with limited mobility but enabling her the opportunity to discover a natural tendency toward creativity and artistic talent. Her original decorative paintings and beautiful hand painted gift bags were a cornerstone of her family owned and operated shops in downtown Swansboro. The historic buildings including Russell's Olde Tyme Shoppe, were renovated by the Russell family following Bill's retirement from the USMC when the family chose to call Swansboro home.

She is survived by daughter, Mary Russell Witham (JC) of Fort Myers, FL; sons, William Earl Russell II (Lori) of Lynchburg, VA, David Lawrence Russell (Shannon) and Gregory Grant Russell both of Swansboro; grandchildren, Russell Witham (Michele), Ryan Witham, Hailey Russell, William Earl Russell III, Justin Russell, Isla Russell, Elle Marie Russell, and Grant Lawrence Russell; sister, Betty Ann Cooper (Don) of Port Ludlow, WA; and a nephew, Eric Cooper of Poulsbo, WA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Mildred Catholic Church or to the Swansboro Historical Association.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Swansboro - Maxine "Max" Russell, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.She was born February 13, 1933, in Bancroft, IA. Max was the devoted wife of the late, Lt.Col. (Ret) William Earl "Bill" Russell; and the daughter of the late, Lawrence and Agnes Menke.A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park with Father Don Baribeau officiating.Maxine was a nationally known and respected artist. She was born with Spina Bifida leaving her with limited mobility but enabling her the opportunity to discover a natural tendency toward creativity and artistic talent. Her original decorative paintings and beautiful hand painted gift bags were a cornerstone of her family owned and operated shops in downtown Swansboro. The historic buildings including Russell's Olde Tyme Shoppe, were renovated by the Russell family following Bill's retirement from the USMC when the family chose to call Swansboro home.She is survived by daughter, Mary Russell Witham (JC) of Fort Myers, FL; sons, William Earl Russell II (Lori) of Lynchburg, VA, David Lawrence Russell (Shannon) and Gregory Grant Russell both of Swansboro; grandchildren, Russell Witham (Michele), Ryan Witham, Hailey Russell, William Earl Russell III, Justin Russell, Isla Russell, Elle Marie Russell, and Grant Lawrence Russell; sister, Betty Ann Cooper (Don) of Port Ludlow, WA; and a nephew, Eric Cooper of Poulsbo, WA.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Mildred Catholic Church or to the Swansboro Historical Association.Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close