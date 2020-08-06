Jacksonville, NC - We will miss our beloved Maynard Lee "Mad Dog" Sinclair Sr. on Saturday August 1, 2020, at 19:01, a beloved husband, father, friend, and retired Marine fulfilled his mission here on earth. Maynard Lee Sinclair Sr. born September 19, 1949, in West Virginia, graced our world with his presence and was uniquely equipped with a specific call to duty..."Life."
Maynard enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in his late adolescents.During his time in the Corps, he served in both Vietnam and Beirut, earning numerous awards to include: Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Dep. Ribbon, Combat Action Ribbon x2, Meritorious Unit Citation x2, President Unit Citation x2, Cross of Gallantry, Purple Heart, Republic of Vietnam MUC, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal x7 and a Navy Unit Citation. The library of awards, certificates and medals, reflects the energy of which he placed on the assigned commissions as a Marine and as a member of civilian communities. Maynard earned an associates degree and became a certified a.c. mechanic. The skills, trades, and education were placed into operation in living and applying life with love in his heart to complete the work established and begun within himself.
He is loved and survived by his beautiful bride of 48 years, Valri K. Sinclair. Together they forged life with determination of family first. His call to duty stretched him to be the protector and provider with the heart of which he served our Nation's military. Selfless, relentless, and unwavering. Mr. Sinclair impacted life through fulfilling his purpose. His love has no boundaries, his kindness is without weight of biased intent. There are loved ones left to mourn the absence of his presence, still exuding his life of love in his descendents his two sons, Maynard L. Sinclair Jr. and Lee Boyd. His daughter, Samantha Sinclair-Via, and grandchildren as follows, Denise M. Maiori, Elaina L. Guillot, Nathan J. Via, Maci L. Sinclair, Maynard L. SInclair III, Mayson L. Sinclair, Andrew Boyd; and great-granddaughter, Nayla L. Scott. Maynard is also survived by his sister, Pamela and brothers, Monte and Sam and their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlous Sinclair and Hazel Powell; and also his brother, Keith Sinclair; and niece, Mary E. Tarr.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Stephen Kawalski officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday from Noon until 1 p.m. Private burial will be in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.