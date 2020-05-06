Mazie Jane Jenkins Likens, 81, of Jacksonville died May 5, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include son, Stephen Likens of Castle Hayne; daughter, Jane Likens Casey of Albany, Georgia; brothers, Joseph Jenkins of Burgaw, Donald Jenkins, Dalton Jenkins, both of Jacksonville, Bobby Jenkins of Castle Hayne; and sisters, Carolyn Batchelor, Margie Shovlin, both of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020