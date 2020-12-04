M.E. Peggy Brady Marshburn, passed away November 11, 2020, at age 82, in Hampton, Virginia.

Preceded in death by her son, David; her husband, Dan; three sisters, Dorothy Willett, Thelma Cullum, Arline Cullum; one brother. Roy; and her parents, Leroy and Mary Brady.

She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Rather than a formal service, Peggy has asked that her family and friends to gather and laugh, remember and celebrate the good times she always enjoyed so much with them, as is the Irish way.

Date and time of the celebration to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Precious Purrs and Paws, P.O. Box 552, Ark, Virginia 23003. attn: June Janine Thompson.

Arrangements by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation, Hampton, Virginia.

