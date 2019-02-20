RICHLANDS - Madeena Rose Jenkins, 68, of Richlands, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at her home.
|
A celebration of Madeena's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Greater Vision Church, downtown Richlands with Pam Jarman officiating. Burial will take place later at the family cemetery in Richlands.
Madeena was born December 7, 1950, in Marion County, Indiana; to the late Rev. Julian and Rebecca Marshburn Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca C. Beal.
Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn Smither (Harlan) of Saint Joseph, MO and Priscilla Jenkins of Los Angeles, CA.
Memorials may be made to The .
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Richlands Chapel.
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
(910) 324-5045
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019