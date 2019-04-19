MAPLE HILL - Melissa Moore Blackwell, 56 of Maple Hill died Thursday April 18, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Blackwell.
No services will be held at this time.
Surviving; spouse Andy Silance of the home, two daughters, Courtney Blackwell and Carley Blackwell, both of Jacksonville; mother, Janice B. Moore of Chester, SC; sister, Maureen Moore of Chester, SC; and two brothers, Edward Moore of Rockhill, SC and Dennis Moore of Chester, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Eastern Cancer Care, 203 Cox Blvd., Goldsboro, NC 27534 or, Lower Cape Fear Hospice Wilmington NC.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019