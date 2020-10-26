1/
Melissa Fahey
Jacksonville - Melissa Kimberly "Izzie" Fahey, 41, of Jacksonville sadly passed away on October 24, 2020, and was born December 6, 1978 in Clinton, MD.
Melissa is survived by her daughter, Morgan Allison of Macon, GA; and her son, Marcus Mathews II also of Ga.; her parents, John and Jeannie Fahey; brother, Matthew Fahey (Keysti); sisters, Jennifer Thorne (Steven), Jillian Dempsey (Charlie), Meredith Downs (Nate). Nephews, Matthew, Aidan, Charlie, Wyatt, Tucker; and her nieces, Emma and Josslyn.
Melissa was a Southwest High School Alumni. She was a master stylist, highly respected in the beauty and hair industry. She was active for many years in recreation ball and enjoyed coaching her daughter's softball and watching her son play football. Her love for her children never wavering. She loved all little kids and babies.
Sadly, a life lost too soon forever missed by her family. Private viewing will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville with interment at Onslow Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
