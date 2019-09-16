Melissa Turner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Turner.
Service Information
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC
28546
(910)-347-2595
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Jacksonville, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
Jacksonville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ms. Melissa Renay Turner, 35, of Jacksonville died September 15, 2019.
Ms. Turner was the daughter of Mr. Melvin Turner and the late Julia Warren Turner of Jacksonville. Ms. Turner is preceded in death by her mother, and a sister, Michelle Kellum.
Ms. Turner is survived by her two daughters, Courtney Painter and Allison Bailey; and a brother, Michael Turner.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville, NC. with a reception following the service.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Johnson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turner Family
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Jacksonville, NC   (910) 347-2595
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.