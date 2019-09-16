Ms. Melissa Renay Turner, 35, of Jacksonville died September 15, 2019.
Ms. Turner was the daughter of Mr. Melvin Turner and the late Julia Warren Turner of Jacksonville. Ms. Turner is preceded in death by her mother, and a sister, Michelle Kellum.
Ms. Turner is survived by her two daughters, Courtney Painter and Allison Bailey; and a brother, Michael Turner.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville, NC. with a reception following the service.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
