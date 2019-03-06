Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa VanWinkle. View Sign

RICHLANDS - Melissa Dawn Brandenburg Vanwinkle, 40, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at River of Life Church in Jacksonville with Revs. Chris and Miriam Phillips officiating. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Melissa was a loving wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister, and granddaughter. She lived life to the fullest. She always had a smile on her face. She loved her children, husband, grandkids, and her mommy daughter time. She was loved and liked by all. Melissa will be missed by all.

Mrs. Vanwinkle is survived by her husband, Dale Vanwinkle Jr.; seven children, Nick Williams and his wife, Isabel of Jacksonville, Dale Vanwinkle III and his wife, Sarah of Fort Lee, VA, Ashley Futrell and her husband, Darius of Hope Mills, Tyler Williams of Greenville and Austin Vanwinkle, Dylan Vanwinkle and Noah Vanwinkle, all of Richlands; two grandchildren, Alicia Williams of Jacksonville and Aiden Futrell of Hope Mills; Melissa's mother and father, Pastor Terry and Shirrie Brandenburg of Hubert; sister, Shawna Geiger of Hubert; brother, Jeremy Bradenburg of Richlands; and her grandmother, Toni McLeland of Hubert.

Until we meet again smile, sing, and dance with the Lord.

