SWANSBORO - Melroy John "Mel" Grennier, 90, of Swansboro died Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Way Freewill Baptist Church. Entombment will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Seaside Memorial Park.
Survivors include stepdaughter, Velina Brennier of Kitty Hawk; and half-sisters, Kris Lucas of Indiana, Jean Lamszus of New Jersey.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019