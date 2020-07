Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Melvin's life story with friends and family

Share Melvin's life story with friends and family

HARKERS ISLAND - Melvin "Carl" Buck, 76, of Harkers Island died July 29, 2020, at Carteret Health Care.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Memorial Park or view it at the Munden Funeral Home website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store