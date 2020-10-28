1/
Melvin Goodson
Melvin Ray Woodson, 50, of Jacksonville, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Central Harnett Hospital.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Akridge Family Funeral Care with interment following at Humphrey cemetery.
Survivors include son, John Brinson of Fresno, California; daughters, Desirae Woodson of San Antonio, Texas, Siera Woodson; father, William Woodson; brothers, Hilton Faison, all of Jacksonville, Robert Faison of Hollister, Howard Faison of Cheshire, Connecticut; and sisters, Ruth Ross of Waterbury, Connecticut, Rosie Faison of Jacksonville, Lualice Nancy of Wilmington.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
