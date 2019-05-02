Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born July 19, 1928, in Gilkey, NC; daughter of the late Albert and Mary Frady Halford.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Rev. Terry Golden officiating. Burial will follow at Piney Green Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meredith loved to knit and spend time with her family, one of her greatest joys was traveling with her husband while he was in the military and then continued after his retirement as they love to go camping.

She is survived by her daughter, Lou McLean (Walter) of Boone, NC; sons, Tommy Horner Jr. (Monica) of Oxford, NC and Jimmy Horner (Robbin) of Hubert, NC; five grandchildren, Caroline Pearson, Lizzie Horner, Crystal Dawn Horner, James David Horner Jr., and Rowdy Lewis Horner and two great-grandchildren; brother, Escar Halford of Hickory, NC; and sister, Lois Siegel of TX.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Halford.

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Swansboro - Meredith Halford Horner, 90, passed away peacefully at HarborChase of Columbia.

