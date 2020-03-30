Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle Dowdy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Merle was born in Mississippi on May 8, 1930. She was the only child of Elvie E Forbes and Essie Carter Forbes. She spent her childhood in Columbia, Mississippi, prior to her marriage.

Merle married Charles R Dowdy on her birthday, May 8, 1946. Charles Dowdy was in the US Marine Corps and moved many times during his military career before finally settling is Swansboro, NC. After moving to Swansboro in 1964, Merle began working with the Civil Service in Cherry Point, NC where she had a long career as a procurement manager before retirement. Merle had lived in Hillsborough, NC since 2012.

Merle was preceded in death by her husband, GySgt (Retired) Charles R Dowdy; parents, Elvie and Essie Forbes; granddaughter, Cailey Grace McKinney; and daughter-in-law, Cathy H Dowdy.

She is survived by her three sons, Charles (Ray) of Harlem GA, Greg (wife Marsha) of Princeton, MA, and Richard (wife Elaine) of Chapel Hill, NC. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christle McKinney, Carmen Urish, Danielle Scott, Kellie Clinton, Lauren Granger, Charles (Chip) Dowdy, Richard (RD) Dowdy, and Andrew Dowdy; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

Merle will be interred with her late husband at the Veteran's Administration Cemetery in Jacksonville with a private ceremony. A memorial service will be planned at a future date.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

