ASHEVILLE - Micah Ivan Futch, 38, of Asheville died May 17, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Carteret Memorial Gardens, Beaufort.
Survivors include son, Micaiah Futch of Beaufort; mother, Lillie Batshoun and stepfather, Issa of Beaufort; father, Michael Futch of Morehead City; brothers, Dee Morris of Beaufort, Michael Hill of Seattle, Marvin Hill; and sister, Charmaine Morris, both of Havelock.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2020