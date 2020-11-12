1/1
Michael Bland
JACKSONVILLE - Michael Ronald Bland, 70, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Bizzell Grove Memorial Gardens in Princeton, North Carolina.
Michael was born in Martin County, North Carolina. Michael loved God, his family, and country. He was a great example to everyone in how he loved our Heavenly Father. He was full of faith and used every opportunity to witness the saving grace of Jesus Christ. He fought a good fight, he kept the faith, and finished his course.
He honorably served in the United States Air Force before he began his broadcasting career in Red Springs, North Carolina, in 1974. Michael worked at several radio stations before becoming the General Manager and President of WJCV in 1987, where he worked until his passing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Elton Bland Sr. and Madeline Bland.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Faye Bland of the home; brothers, Hubert Elton Bland Jr., (Meredith) of Smithfield, Reverend Phillip Bland (Holly) of Princeton, James Melvin Bland (Micha) of Jacksonville; sisters, Wanda Sue Nobles of Vanceboro, Katherine Annette Elks (Michael) of Raleigh; and many loving nieces and nephews.
If you wish to make a memorial donation, it may be made to WJCV Radio. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
