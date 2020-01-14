Michael "Ken" Davis, 67, of Richlands, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020.

"But they that await upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40:31

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, France and Christine Davis; and Leroy, his favorite dog.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 36 years, Betsy Davis; children, Michael France Davis (Maria) and Amanda Catherine McCallum (Sheldon); siblings, Rudeen Butler (Randy), Anthony Davis (Kim), James Davis (Sandra), Regina Butler (Kenny), and Clint Davis; three grandchildren, Chloe, Serenity, and Ameliyah Davis; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Christian Community Church, 732 Nine Mile Road. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to Christian Community Church.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.

