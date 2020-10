Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Michael Joseph Gallen Jr., 79, of Hubert died Oct. 8, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include daughters, Kathy Green of Ohio, Wendy Henderson, Kimberly Barnes; son, Johnny Gallen, all of Hubert; half-brother, Joseph Clark; and half-sister, Maureen Clark, both of Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



