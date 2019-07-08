Peletier - Michael Guesno, 16, of Peletier passed away at his residence on July 7, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Swansboro, with the Rev. Wayne Best officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Graveside service and burial will be private.
Michael had a heart of gold, he enjoyed fishing, nature, playing basketball, spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Rocko.
Michael has gained his angel wings and he is finally free. He will be deeply and greatly missed.
Michael was survived by his grandparents, David and Frances Jones of the home; mother, Angela Jones of Hubert; brothers, Stiles Warner, Ryder Warner and Aurelius Schimmeyer, all of Hubert; aunt, April Waruingi and her husband Andrew of Peletier; cousins, Makkai and Carter; great-grandparents, Theresa Carney of Carolina Beach and Ed and Brenda Martin of Cape Carteret.
Internet condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 8 to July 9, 2019