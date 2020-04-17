Mr. Michael Leon Lanier, 70, of Jacksonville, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home.
Michael was the son of the late Leon T. Lanier and Dixie Scott Lanier. He is survived by his wife, Pam Lanier; his only daughter, Lindsay Lanier; and his grandchildren, Ava Lanier, Carter Lanier, and Isla Jones. Michael is also survived by his sister, Shirley Smith, brother-in-law Danny Smith; and nephews, Jason and Courtney Smith.
Michael was a talented welder and fabricator, working for Civil Service on Camp Lejeune before retiring after 27 years. When he was not working, he could be found in his shop, watching Nascar, or having a conversation with one of his many friends and associates.
The family will hold a memorial service to honor the life of Michael Lanier at a later date.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020